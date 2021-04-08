 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

N. Korea calls on 'cell secretaries' not to overlook misconduct of members

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 8, 2021 - 10:13       Updated : Apr 8, 2021 - 10:13

North Korean
North Korean "party cell" leaders take part in the 6th Conference of Cell Secretaries of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang on Tuesday, with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attending, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency. Party cells refer to the party's most elementary units consisting of five to 30 members. (KCNA-Yonhap)
North Korea urged the grassroots leaders of the ruling Workers' Party not to overlook "wrong deeds" of their members, state media said Thursday, as the country steps up efforts to carry out economic development and other goals put forward earlier this year.

A conference of the party's "cell secretaries" has been under way in the North since Tuesday. The meeting came as the country is striving to drum up support for goals and policy directions put forth during the eighth party congress in January.

Party cells refer to the party's most elementary units consisting of five to 30 members.

"They said they keenly realized, while reviewing their past work, that if a party cell secretary fails to dedicate himself to organizing and guiding the Party life of his cell members and drop his stereotyped and chronic working manner, the party cell will become a spiritless one, bereft of executive and fighting ability, and the Party decision be reduced to an empty talk," the official Korean Central News Agency said.

The cell secretaries also stressed that their failure in intensifying "the struggle against wrong deeds will entail such a serious consequence as disrupting the unity of the collective and furthermore, divorcing the Party from the masses."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the second-day sitting of the conference.

The KCNA said that the conference will continue, without specifying when it will end. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114