[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages



Park Hyatt Seoul greets the season with ‘Spring at the Park’ package



Park Hyatt Seoul offers a relaxing seasonal break with the “Spring at the Park” package.



The package includes a one-night stay, florally-inspired Flower Afternoon Tea Set and two bottles of alcohol-free sparkling wine (200ml) served in-room, 25 percent off dining at hotel restaurants and complimentary use of hotel swimming pool and fitness studio.



Guests booking on the hotel website or with the Hyatt mobile app will also receive a gift of Aesop bath salts with each stay. The package is offered at a starting price of 345,000 won for a Standard Room until May 31.



For more information and reservation, call Park Hyatt Seoul at (02) 2016-1234.







Enjoy perfume and floral desserts at ‘Fleur de la Reine Royal High Tea’



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong will showcase the French perfume brand Maison Francis Kurkdjian along with “Fleur de la Reine Royal High Tea” inspired by flowers at the Lobby Lounge & Bar.



“Fleur de la Reine Royal High Tea” offers 11 dishes that pair well with tea, such as flower dacquoise, flower chips and spring flower scallop puree among others with two sets of perfume by Maison Francis Kurkdjian.



This promotion is available until the end of June at 80,000 won for two people.



For information and reservation, call the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas Lobby Lounge at (02) 559-7603.









Sakura & Sake Gala Dinner at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul’s Tamayura



Japanese restaurant Tamayura at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents the Sakura & Sake Gala Dinner, featuring a menu of seasonal cherry blossom-themed authentic kaiseki dishes paired with premium sake on April 15 and 16.



Comprising eight courses, the Sakura & Sake Dinner offers seasonal fish, bamboo shoots, hanwoo beef striploin and seasonally-inspired sakura chirashi sushi among others. The dinner is paired with three glasses of fine sake, including two creations from Sohomare brewery.



The Sakura & Sake Gala Dinner is priced at 280,000 won per person and 380,000 per person with sake pairings. For inquiries and reservations, call JW Marriot Hotel at (02) 6282-6267.









Fairmont Ambassador Seoul celebrates spring with cherry blossom tea set



The Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents the Cherry Blossom High Tea Set, served until May 31 in the hotel’s first floor Atrium Lounge. The seasonal tea set captures the beauty of Yeouido’s iconic spring cherry blossoms on a tray. Elegantly modeled after butterflies, blossoming trees and potted cherry blossoms, the desserts are exquisite in appearance and entirely edible. Accompanied by a selection of beverages including Cherry Blossom Tea, Cherry Einspanner and Cherry Blossom Latte, the dessert brings spring to the table. The high tea set is priced at 55,000 won per person, and is available to a minimum of two guests.



For more inquiries and reservations, call the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul at (02) 3395-6200.









Enjoy a monthlong stay at Jeju Shinhwa World



Jeju Shinhwa World offers the Jeju One-Month Stay package for those who want a perfect monthlong getaway.



Guests can stay in a 154-square-meter premium condominium at Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen. Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World is also close to Gotjawal forest.



Stays of seven nights or more are available, and guests receive breakfast at a discounted price. Those who stay until the end of June will also get tickets to the hotel waterpark (one per person).



For more information and reservations, call Jeju Shinhwa World at (02) 1670-8800.



