 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Finance

Apartment prices in Seoul show no signs of coming down

By Kim Young-won
Published : Apr 7, 2021 - 17:16       Updated : Apr 7, 2021 - 17:16
Apartment complexes in Seoul (Yonhap)
Apartment complexes in Seoul (Yonhap)


The prices of apartments in Seoul measuring 60 square meters or less continued an upward trend last month, according to data on Wednesday.

A report on monthly housing price trends released by commercial bank KB Kookmin Bank showed that the average selling price of a small apartment in Seoul stood at 768 million won ($687,793), up 22.7 percent on-year.

For newlyweds and small families, 60 square meters is a popular size. Nowon-gu, Dobong-gu, Gangbuk-gu and Geumcheon-gu were among the districts where the cost of a small apartment aged 30 years or older climbed at a steep pace.

Homes in the Misung Apartment Complex in Nowon-gu measuring 50.14 square meters, for instance, sold for an average of 795 million won in March, up by 150 million or 200 million won year-on-year, depending on how high up they were.

In Gangnam last month, a 37-year-old apartment measuring 51.12 square meters was sold for 1.52 billion won.

“Middle-income families that are subject to the government’s loan restrictions seem to look for relatively undervalued houses in Seoul,” an official from the bank said.

Meanwhile, the average price of an apartment in Seoul measuring 135 square meters surpassed 2.2 billion won last month, up 250 million won on-year amid growing expectations of redevelopment projects in upscale districts.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114