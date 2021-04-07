‘DG violinist’ Kim Bomsori to hold solo recital in Korea

Violinist Kim Bomsori will go onstage in Korea in June to celebrate the upcoming release of her solo debut album under the classical music label Deutsche Grammophon.
The recital on June 26 at the Lotte Concert Hall in eastern Seoul will be Kim’s first solo recital in the country in two years.
In November, Kim became the third Korean artist to sign with Deutsche Grammophon, following pianist Cho Seung-jin and soprano Park Hye-sang. Her solo DG debut album “Violin on Stage” will be released internationally in mid-June.
The album features pieces inspired by the opera, such as numbers from Bizet’s “Carmen” and Gounod’s “Faust” and also ballet music such as the concerto version of “Pas de Deux” from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.“
She recorded the album with the NFM Wroclaw Philharmonic under the baton of Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero in Poland.
Kim will open the Seoul recital with Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No. 5 in F major, Op. 24 “Spring.” This will be followed by Szymanowski’s Nocturne and Tarantella, Op. 28, Saint-Saens’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso in A minor, Op. 28 and Wieniawski Fantaisie Brillante on Themes from “Faust,” Op. 20.
Russian pianist Ilya Rashkovskiy, whom Kim partnered with at the Tongyeong International Music Festival 2021, will accompany her on the piano. Kim recently performed at the festival held in the coastal city of South Gyeongsang Province, taking to the stage for the opening concert and a recital. She stood in for Czech pianist Lukas Vondracek who canceled due to health concerns.
Kim earned her Master of Music Degree and Artist Diploma at the Juilliard School. In addition to winning the 62nd ARD International Music Competition, she has won awards at several competitions, including the Tchaikovsky International Competition, Queen Elisabeth Competition, International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition, Joseph Joachim International Violin Competition Hannover and more.
In 2017, Kim released her debut album under Warner Classics, recording Wieniawski’s Violin Concerto No. 2 in D minor, Op. 22 and Shostakovich’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor, Op. 77 with the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra led by Jacek Kaspszyk.
The violinist currently plays on a 1774 violin by Joannes Baptista Guadagnini on a loan from the Kumho Asiana Instrument Bank.
Tickets for the Seoul recital range from 30,000 won to 100,000 won.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
)