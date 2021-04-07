Voters cast ballots in critical by-elections

Voters in Seoul and Busan, South Korea’s two largest cities, on Wednesday cast their ballots to pick the cities’ next leaders in by-elections that many consider as indicators for the country’s political landscape for the coming years.
The exit poll results were expected at 8:15 p.m., 15 minutes after voting stops, and the outcomes were expected to begin to take shape at around 11 p.m. The final results are expected to come out around 3-4 a.m. Thursday.
The total number of eligible voters is about 11 million, with 8.4 million in Seoul and 2.9 million in Busan.
Turnout in early voting, which took place on Friday and Saturday, stood at 20.54 percent, the highest ever in a round of by-elections. The number also beat the early voting turnout in the 2018 local elections.
The National Election Commission said that the turnout stood at 42.9 percent and 37.8 percent for Seoul and Busan, respectively, as of 2 p.m.
The main opposition People Power Party believes its party can win if the turnout exceeds 50 percent. This is because the higher the turnout, the more undecided voters, who it believes are disappointed in the current administration, come out to the polling stations.
According to the final survey released on April 1 for the by-election for Seoul mayor, Oh Se-hoon, a former mayor and the sole candidate from main opposition People Power Party, was far ahead of Park Young-sun, former minister of SMEs and startups and the sole candidate from the ruling Democratic Party of Korea.
A Realmeter survey of 806 Seoulites aged 18 or older on March 30 and 31 showed that Oh had 57.5 percent support and Park 36 percent support of respondents in the two-way race.
Oh received overwhelming support from conservatives (82.3 percent) and Park received strong backing from liberals (74.4 percent). Among those who identified as centrists, Oh received 66.5 support while Park had 28.1 percent.
For both ruling and opposition parties, the results of the elections are critical as they can be a prelude to determining the fate of next year’s presidential election.
In the case of the Democratic Party of Korea, if Park wins, this will reaffirm the power of the ruling party’s support and secure momentum to re-create the administration. If she loses, President Moon Jae-in will become a lame duck earlier than expected and upheavals within the party will be inevitable for a considerable time.
If Oh wins by a landslide, the People Power Party is likely to take the lead in reorganizing the opposition bloc and preparing for the presidential election. If he wins by a small margin, the party may need new political figures from outside the party to prepare for the next year’s election. If he loses, the party is bound to face a crisis.
Whoever wins, Seoul city will face a major change in the real estate market as the main pledges of both front-runners were real estate development to deal with a chronic housing shortage.
Both candidates shared their opinions on easing regulations on the height of apartment buildings, but differences were revealed on real estate development.
While Park pledges to provide housing under the initiative of state-run organizations, such as the Korea Land and Housing Corporation, Oh has pledged to push for development by easing private regulations.
Park plans to supply 300,000 apartment units worth 10 million won (about $9,000) per 3.3 square meters for five years. Oh vows to supply a total of 360,000 apartment units, including 185,000 units through deregulation of reconstruction and redevelopment.
By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com
)