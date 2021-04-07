[Herald Interview] Korea’s top hematologist warns not to brush off AstraZeneca blood clot link

South Korea’s top hematologist says Korea must exercise due caution with AstraZeneca vaccinations until there is a better understanding of the unusual blood clot events reported among the recipients.
“By caution I don’t mean vaccinations should be restricted or suspended, not when we don’t have any other option. But we need to monitor proactively people receiving the vaccine and treat any suspected symptoms as though they are a blood clot case,” said Dr. Kim Dong-wook, president of the Catholic University of Korea St. Mary’s Hematology Hospital in Seoul.
In an online statement earlier, the European Medicines Agency noted two conditions involving blood clots, known as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and disseminated intravascular coagulation, were being reported more frequently than expected in recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Although both are treatable, they can be life-threatening if interventions are delayed. It is still looking into whether there is a causal connection and is expected to release its findings this week.
Among countries currently imposing age-related restrictions to AstraZeneca administrations over clotting concerns are Germany, Canada, France and Netherlands.
Last week, a pre-print study from Germany said the rare blood clots with low blood platelets observed in AstraZeneca recipients resembled a rare side effect of blood thinner heparin called heparin-induced thrombocytopenia.
“These are not the kind of blood clots that you usually see. What is outlined in the paper, though yet to be peer-reviewed, gives us a cause to begin to worry,” Kim said.
Korea confirmed its own case of the specific blood clotting condition in the brain last month.
A first aid responder in his 20s, who was in a healthy condition, received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on March 10 and began to exhibit symptoms on March 14. Citing a worsening headache, he was soon hospitalized and was diagnosed with the condition.
He was given anticoagulation medication and other therapies before he was discharged a week later. He will continue anticoagulation treatment for the next three to six months.
Initial rounds of examinations by health authorities failed to identify heritability or other causes that may be responsible for his development of the condition.
Kim also pointed out Korea’s official information only lists anaphylaxis or severe allergy as possible serious adverse events following inoculations with AstraZeneca’s vaccine.
“It’s been more than two weeks since the regulators in Europe said that there might be an issue. But neither the vaccinators nor the recipients are being warned properly of the potential risks.”
While newly vaccinated people are instructed to watch out for such events for the first three days, the onset of symptoms for documented cases of the blood clotting in the brain was between 4-16 days post-vaccination, he said.
“People should be aware of the signs to look out for so that they are able to seek the right help at the right time,” he said. Some of these signs are headaches, blurred vision, nausea, swelling in the leg or breathlessness beyond day three.
“Health care providers, too, should be alert for such occurrences in vaccine recipients,” he said, explaining that the unusual form of the brain-related clots was “incredibly hard” to diagnose in the first place.
Early detection is key, and not all medical facilities in the country are equipped to run tests used for diagnosis. In addition to MRI and CT scans, venography, angiography and other blood tests, Kim recommends assays for platelet-activating antibodies found in patients affected with the condition as well as coagulation factors like fibrin and fibrinogen.
“Korea doesn’t have a protocol for where people can visit or be transported to in the event of any of the suspected symptoms,” he said. “Once the rollout reaches wider, younger populations, there’s bound to be a lot more confusion.”
“The idea that we would let few people stand the risks -- whose spectrum and gravity have yet to be determined -- just strikes me as something that ought to require a broader debate. Perhaps get medical ethicists involved.”
He was cautious to add, “The spirit of vaccinations is to immunize the herd and save as many lives as possible along the way. But there is too much that is still in the dark.”
“Every arising complication of special interest, even in small numbers, needs to be thoroughly investigated so that we are able to grasp the mechanisms behind it, especially if we are going to make taking the vaccine semi-compulsory.”
He urged the government to work with experts in responding to side effects in people who had the vaccine.
“The government has the monopoly on all of the data, and so far has been rather stingy in sharing them,” he said. Researchers not only have to pay but make the trip to the public agency that holds the records in order to view them for given hours at a time. But even then they don’t have access to the whole thing.
He criticized “a lack of efforts on the part of the health authorities to analyze patient data here,” who then subsequently “resorts to quoting data from other countries rather than coming up with our own.”
Not only that, the absence of guidelines was putting doctors in difficult positions to recommend for or against getting vaccinated for people with blood disorders, who might be at a greater risk of coming down with the possibly vaccine-induced conditions, he said.
The UK advises caution in giving the AstraZeneca vaccine to people with thrombocytopenia, coagulation disorders or people on anticoagulation therapy. Korea has no such warning. Here the vaccine is to be delivered to “anyone with medical conditions” regardless of their type.
Kim said this approach ignores disparate risks at play. He said in the absence of alternatives, AstraZeneca vaccinations should continue in Korea, but that making exceptions might need to be considered for some patients.
“These would include, for instance, recently diagnosed blood cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; patients with very low, or very high blood cell count; patients with autoimmune diseases; and thrombotic patients on anticoagulants,” he said.
“In Korea, if you turn the vaccine down at your turn, you are pushed to the back of the priority list. But for patients with certain conditions we should let their doctors decide when might be the best time for them to get the vaccine.”
