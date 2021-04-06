Graffiti artist JonOne wants his damaged work restored

Artwork by a US graffiti artist that was damaged by two viewers is likely to be restored at the request of the artist, according to co-organizer of the exhibition.“We received a reply from the artist saying he wants the work to be restored. We will discuss whether to persuade the artist again,” Kang Wook, CEO of Contents Creator of Culture, the co-organizer of the exhibition told The Korea Herald on Tuesday.The artwork “Untitled” by JonOne was mistakenly damaged by a young couple on March 28 at the exhibition “Street Noise” at Lotte World Mall in Seoul. The CCTV footage shows the couple applying brush strokes on the piece using a brush and paint cans which were on display as part of the exhibition.The couple later said they never intended to damage the artwork and had mistakenly thought that it was a participatory work that invited viewers to paint. The restoration is estimated to cost about 10 million won ($8.922), according to the co-organizer.“Because it is obvious who vandalized the piece, the couple is likely to be charged for the cost. But, if is decided that the work will be restored after the exhibition ends, we will continue to discuss how to resolve the issue smoothly,” Kang added. “There are many stakeholders, including the artist, investors, exhibition organizers, the collector, as well as the young couple. It is a complicated issue.”Kang added there was a yellow line on the ground around the work and a sign notifying people to stay away from the work. The work has been installed several times in the past along with the paint cans and brushes that the artist used, but this was the first time it has been damaged. The artwork is estimated to be worth about 500 million won.The exhibition runs through June 13.The artist could not be reached for comment.