[Today’s K-pop] Astro aims high with 2nd LP

(Credit: Fantagio Entertainment)



Astro held an online media conference in time for the release of its second studio album “All Yours” on Tuesday.



“We are coming out with new full-length album for the first time in two years and three months. It has been so long since the first LP so we put a lot of efforts in it,” said Jinjin.



It is the first time three songs written by different members are in an album, MJ went on, admitting it was one of the challenges they undertook. Jinjin, Rocky and MJ wrote and produced “All Good,” “Gemini” and “Our Spring,” respectively. Now in sixth year, it has pushed itself and grown to be able to cover a wider range of music, added MJ.



The band is returning to its fans 10 months after the seventh EP “Gateway,” and reaches out to its fans with title track “One,” wishing to stay together forever.



“As the name of the title track is ‘One,’ it would be great if we can rank No. 1 on a television music chart show,” said Cha Eunwoo.



AB6IX hails surprise comeback





(Credit: Brand New Music)



AB6IX signaled that it will come out with new music later this month with a poster on Tuesday to the surprise of its fans.



Its agency Brand New Music uploaded a poster, a photograph of a dark forest dotted with gleaming red flowers as lights shine from far ahead, exuding dark and mysterious ambience.



It says that the band will be releasing its fourth EP “Mo Complete: Have A Dream” on April 26. It has been three months since the four-piece act put out “Salute: A New Hope” that added three new songs to the six tracks from “Salute.”



The boy band has been down to four members since former leader Im Youngmin left last year after he was found driving under influence, only days before coming out with second EP.



Baekhyun sets record as solo musician





(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Baekhyun of EXO broke another record with his third solo EP “Bambi.”



It sold over 868,000 units within the first week of sales, the highest for a solo musician in K-pop history, according to label SM Entertainment. The previous record was held by the artist himself, with his second EP “Delight” that sold over 704,000 units last year.



“Bambi” consists of six tracks, including same-titled lead track, all under the theme of love, across the R&B genre. It was fully unveiled on March 30 and landed at the top of iTunes top albums chart in 60 regions.



Meanwhile, bandmate Chanyeol gifted fans “Tomorrow,” a solo track he made before starting his military service last month, on Tuesday. He participated in writing the lyrics that frankly expresses how he worried about the future before having hopes for coming years. It is part of SM Station’s project.



Super M sings for Prudential Asia





(Credit: SM Entertainment)