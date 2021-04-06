Cheong Wa Dae reaching out to biz community via on-site meetings

President Moon Jae-in delivers a speech during the 48th Commerce & Industry Day event held at the headquarters of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) in Seoul in this file photo dated Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday it will redouble efforts to communicate with the local business sector in a bid to resolve difficulties facing firms here and provide other necessary support.



The move comes at President Moon Jae-in's instruction, which was issued during an internal meeting last week.



Lee Ho-seung, Moon's chief of staff for policy, is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with leaders of major lobby groups here.



The top Cheong Wa Dae secretary in charge of policy issues will visit the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Korea Federation of SMEs, which also calls itself KBIZ, on Wednesday, according to presidential spokesman Kang Min-seok.



Lee plans to meet there with the KCCI head Chey Tae-won and the KBIZ chief Kim Ki-mun.



The following day, Lee will visit the Korea Employers Federation and the Federation of Middle Market Enterprises with a plan to visit the Korea International Trade Association (KITA) next Wednesday.



Among agenda items in his upcoming consultations with the business leaders are ways for government-private cooperation to revitalize the economy and implement the Korean version of the New Deal, as well as deregulatory measures and South Korea's push for carbon neutrality.



Kang pointed out that Lee is holding on-site meetings instead of inviting the business people to his office.



On the possibility of the president having a group meeting in person with the leaders of the nation's conglomerates, a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters that there's nothing being planned yet. (Yonhap)