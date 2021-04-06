 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Cabinet approves recently concluded S. Korea-US defense cost sharing deal

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 6, 2021 - 16:11       Updated : Apr 6, 2021 - 16:11

In this file photo, Jeong Eun-bo (L), South Korea's chief negotiator in defense cost-sharing talks with the United States, and his US counterpart, Donna Welton (R), engage in the latest round of negotiations in Washington on March 7, 2021, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
In this file photo, Jeong Eun-bo (L), South Korea's chief negotiator in defense cost-sharing talks with the United States, and his US counterpart, Donna Welton (R), engage in the latest round of negotiations in Washington on March 7, 2021, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
South Korea's Cabinet approved a recently concluded defense cost sharing deal with the United States on Tuesday, a foreign ministry official said, noting that the government will request parliamentary consent for it at an early date.

Last month, the two countries concluded the deal, under which Seoul is to pay 1.183 trillion won ($1.05 billion) this year, up from 1.038 trillion won in 2019, for the upkeep of the 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea (USFK).

The government is expected to request the National Assembly's consent for ratification of the deal, called the "Special Measures Agreement (SMA)," as early as this week.

"Our government hopes that the Assembly's consent will come as early as possible," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

The deal, which will last until 2025, was reached after 1 1/2 years of grueling negotiations that raised fears of a negative impact on the bilateral alliance in the face of lingering North Korean military threats.

Since 1991, Seoul has partially shouldered costs under the SMA for Korean USFK workers; the construction of military installations, such as barracks and training, educational, operational and communications facilities; and other logistical support. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114