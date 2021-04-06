 Back To Top
Business

[Photo News] Korea sets yet another world record in perovskite solar cell

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 6, 2021 - 16:31       Updated : Apr 6, 2021 - 16:31
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)


A researcher from the Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology holds out a perovskite solar cell, which it says boasts the world’s highest efficiency rate, Tuesday. 

Co-developed by UNIST, the Korea Institute of Energy Research and Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, the next-generation solar cell can convert solar energy into usable energy at a rate of 25.6 percent. 

The previous record holder was the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology, which developed a perovskite cell with 25.2 percent efficiency. (Yonhap)

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
