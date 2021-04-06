[News Focus] Mobile carriers speed up business transitions

KT CEO Ku Hyun-mo (KT)



South Korean telecommunications companies, which in 2019 made Korea the world’s first country to launch a commercial 5G network, are ditching their “telco” identity.



No longer content to stay within the traditional boundaries of the telecommunications business, they are seeking business opportunities in areas where growth might come from in future.



For KT Corp., the industry’s No. 2, the new direction entails producing its own original cultural content, such as dramas.



The biggest player, SKT, is eyeing artificial intelligence.



“Shifting from the current telecommunications-centered business portfolio is essential for future growth,” said Kim Jang-won, analyst at IBK Securities. “The telcos would need to examine their capabilities in realizing the change by solidifying their current businesses.”



Such a business shift seems inevitable as the telcos, despite making massive investments in 5G infrastructure, have hit a wall in overall profitability, with the new mobile standard slow to hit the mainstream.



At their 2021 shareholders meetings held last month, all three of Korea’s mobile carriers vowed to rely less on mobile networks and seek more profits in other businesses.



While the country’s No.1 SKT and archrival KT unveiled details of content-related business plans, LG Uplus said it would focus on expanding contactless commerce channels.



The biggest change this year will be for SKT, including a new name.



The company has long been gauging the timing of its governance restructuring, along with streamlining its business portfolio, and it appears ready to push ahead with its plan this year.



Industry observers say that an official announcement of details of the restructuring is imminent – very likely this month.



SKT CEO Park Jung-ho said during the company’s shareholders meeting in late March that the details would be announced before June.





SK Telecom CEO Park Jung-ho (SK Telecom)