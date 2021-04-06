 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Main opposition interim leader to quit after by-elections

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 6, 2021 - 14:33       Updated : Apr 6, 2021 - 14:33
Kim Chong-in, the interim leader of the main opposition People Power Party, stumps for its mayoral candidate Oh Se-hoon in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Kim Chong-in, the interim leader of the main opposition People Power Party, stumps for its mayoral candidate Oh Se-hoon in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Kim Chong-in, the interim leader of the main opposition People Power Party, said Tuesday he will leave the party this week after seeing the results of local by-elections.

The veteran politician took office as chairman of the emergency leadership committee in June 2020. At that time he promised to quit after refurbishing the conservative party to better compete in the presidential election slated for March 2022.

"I will leave the party after the emergency committee's meeting the day after tomorrow, in the morning," Kim told Yonhap News Agency.

The PPP is widely expected to win Wednesday's mayoral by-elections in Seoul and the southern city of Busan, which are seen as a crucial barometer of voter sentiment ahead of the presidential vote. In all opinion polls, PPP candidates are far ahead of their rivals from the ruling Democratic Party.

After his departure, floor leader Joo Ho-young will become acting chairman of the interim leadership panel as the party prepares for an election to pick its next leader, possibly in May, PPP officials said.

Kim is credited with reforming the rightist PPP and winning over middle-of-the-road voters since he took the helm when the party was reeling from a series of election defeats and factional fighting.

He is expected to take a rest for a while.

"It will be fun to watch from the outside how the political realignment is developing (after the by-elections)," he said earlier.

But observers said the seasoned troubleshooter may be requested to play a role in the event that the party undergoes internal feuds again in forming the new leadership or has difficulties in forging alliances with emerging forces, including Yoon Seok-youl, a former prosecutor general who is leading various opinion polls on potential presidential candidates. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114