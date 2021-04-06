Military reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Defense Acquisition Program Administration (Yonhap)

An arms procurement agency official, a civilian worker for the military and a soldier tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.



The official at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, was confirmed to have been infected after showing symptoms. Over the past week, the agency reported three COVID-19 patients, including the latest one.



"Contact tracing is under way. All the employees who use the same building with the official are now undertaking virus tests," a DAPA official said.



The civilian worker affiliated with a military unit under the defense ministry tested positive after coming into contact with another civilian who was found to have contracted the virus earlier, according to the ministry.



The soldier based in Seongnam, south of Seoul, tested positive after carrying out supporting work at a local government office, it added.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 667.



Nationwide, the country reported 478 more COVID-19 cases, including 460 local infections, raising the total caseload to 106,230, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. (Yonhap)