 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

NK 'party cell' leaders visit historical sites in Pyongyang ahead of conference

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 6, 2021 - 09:39       Updated : Apr 6, 2021 - 09:39

The second plenary meeting of the central committee of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang takes place on Feb. 9, 2021, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency. Presided over by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the meeting discussed details to put into practice a new five-year economic development plan set forth at the party's eighth congress the previous month, and presented this year's goals. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. (KCNA-Yonhap)
The second plenary meeting of the central committee of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang takes place on Feb. 9, 2021, in this photo released by the Korean Central News Agency. Presided over by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the meeting discussed details to put into practice a new five-year economic development plan set forth at the party's eighth congress the previous month, and presented this year's goals. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. (KCNA-Yonhap)
Leaders of grassroots units of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party visited several museums and historical sites in Pyongyang, state media reported Tuesday, in an apparent effort to tighten internal unity ahead of a conference.

State media earlier said that the conference of secretaries of "party cells" was set to take place early this month to discuss "affairs in prioritizing the position and the role" of the cells, without specifying the date. Party cells refer to the party's most elementary units consisting of five to 30 members.

"The participants in the 6th Conference of Cell Secretaries of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) toured several places of Pyongyang amid welcome" by Pyongyangites, the Korean Central News Agency said.

They also visited other sites including Mangyongdae, Korean Revolution Museum, Phyongchon Revolutionary Site, Victorious Fatherland Liberation War Museum and the Korean People's Army Museum of Weapons and Equipment.

North Korea claims Mangyongdae as the birthplace of Kim Il-sung, its founding leader and the late grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un.

The participants renewed their pledge to work "heart and soul" to implement the decisions made at the eighth party congress and the following plenary meeting, the KCNA said.

The party cell conference comes as North Korea is striving to drum up support for goals and policy directions put forth during the eighth party congress in January, at which Kim admitted to a failure in his previous economic development plan and disclosed a new development scheme.

The conference will mark the third of its kind since current leader Kim took office after his father Kim Jong-il died of a heart attack in late 2011. It was last held in December 2017. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114