[Graphic News] S. Korea's pet fish market to grow 35% by 2025









South Korea said it will seek to expand the size of the local pet fish market by 35 percent through 2025 by developing more homegrown species while encouraging the public to adopt them.



Under the goal, the size of the local pet fish market will reach 657 billion won ($581 million) in 2025, up 35 percent from 487.3 billion won tallied in 2020, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.



Over the period, the number of farms raising pet fish will increase to 186 from the current 151. The annual production of related products, including feed, will rise to 121.8 billion won, up from 90.3 billion won in 2020. (Yonhap)












