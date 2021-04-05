Kumho introduces new all-season tire SOLUS TA51

Kumho Tire‘s new all-season tire model SOLUS TA51 (Kumho Tire)



Kumho Tire announced Monday that the company has launched the new all-season tire model SOLUS TA51 in South Korea.



SOLUS TA51 is the tire maker’s first new product in three years, and comes in 34 different sizes, ranging from 16 inches (41 centimeters) to 19 inches. The tire product will be compatible with most car models in the local market, the company explained. It is a Korean market-only model.



It is specially designed to be suitable for use in different weather conditions across a wide range of hot and cold temperatures. It features the company’s high-tech materials compound and patterns that could enhance driving experience and durability as well as a dimple design that reduces tire tread noise.



The tire’s stiffness has also been augmented to maximize its braking power and stability, the company said.



In addition, Kumho has also applied its own technology that allows drivers to notice tire wear so that they can change the tires as needed.



“(SOLUS TA51) is a new tire product that integrates technologies that Kumho Tire has accumulated over its 60-year history. (The company) will have SOLUS TA51 take the lead in the domestic tire market,” said Kim Sang-yub, head of the sales and marketing division at Kumho Tire.



To promote the new product, Kumho will offer coupons to be used on food delivery app Baemin to those who purchase the new all-season tire at the company’s offline stores. This promotion runs between April 12 and May 11.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)