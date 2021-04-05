Pianist Son Yeol-eum set for nationwide tour

Virtuoso pianist Son Yeol-eum is set to embark on a 10-day tour this month.
According to tour organizer Credia on Monday, the upcoming tour will kick off in Daejeon on April 15, followed by more recitals in Cheonan, South Chungcheong Province, on April 16, Seoul April 17-18, Ulsan April 22 and Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, April 23. The tour will wrap up in Busan on April 24.
In Seoul, Son will go on the stage at Nowon Culture & Arts Center on April 17 and Gangdong Arts Center on April 18.
Including the Schumann recital held in June last year at the Seoul Arts Center, Son was scheduled to go on a national tour that was postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.
For the upcoming recitals, Son will perform Mendelssohn’s Rondo capriccioso for piano in E major, Op. 14, Brahms‘ 6 Pieces for Piano, Op. 118, Chopin’s Ballade No. 2 in F major, Op. 38 and Schumann‘s Kreisleriana, 8 Fantasies for Piano, Op.16.
Following the Korea tour, the pianist will travel to Malta, Portugal and Macao for more performances.
Son, currently based in Germany, studied under Arie Vardi at the Hochschule fur Musik Theater und Medien Hannover. She was the double Second Prize winner at the Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition in 2011. She has been the artistic director of the Music in PyeongChang festival, based in the Olympic city in Gangwon Province, since February 2018.
