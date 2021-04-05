SIFF to screen 25 short films at Indie Picnic 2021

"Thread" (SIFF)



The Seoul Independent Film Festival will show 25 short films and eight feature films from April 23- 25, during the Seoul leg of its annual screening tour, Indie Picnic 2021.



Indie Picnic, which kicked off in 2004, screens selected independent films around the country with the goal of supporting local theaters and indie films.



This year‘s screening tour will focus on short films. “As the changing movie distribution environment makes it harder for short films to be screened, we hope Indie Picnic can contribute to the development of short films. We hope people enjoy the new vigor of independent films,” said SIFF.



The 33 films will be divided into 15 screenings and shown at independent film theater Indiespace and cinematheque Seoul Art Cinema in Jongno, central Seoul.



Poster for Indie Picnic (SIFF)