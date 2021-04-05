Anti-harassment revision fails to fully protect laborers from bullying: civic group

A legislative revision targeting workplace harassment has missed the mark, one civic group said Monday, as it would not protect subcontractors and laborers facing harassment from customers.
Pro-labor civic group Gabjil 119 said Monday that the latest legislative revision that passed the National Assembly last month was only designed to further protect directly-employed workers from harassment of their employers.
The revision would leave laborers and contract workers vulnerable, the group argues.
Lawmakers late last month passed the revision to the Workplace Harassment Prevention Law that would penalize employers or related personnel with a fine of up to 10 million won ($8,900) if found guilty of workplace harassment. Employers can be penalized with a fine up of to 5 million won if they fail to protect workplace harassment victims or fail to punish assailants.
South Korea has been struggling to curtail the practice of so-called “gabjil,” a tradition of harassment based on hierarchy and social superiority. A number of anti-harassment laws have been passed in recent years, and the country was slowly seeing progress in cutting down the number of harassment cases.
The latest revision was hailed as a progress towards better working environment when it was passed, but the civic group argues that the revision fails to fully protect maltreated workers.
The new law still fails to include laborers and subcontractors that are effectively in an employer-employee relationship with contracting firms and some service workers who are verbally or physically abused from customers, it says.
Gabjil 119 had earlier received a complaint from an employee at a manufacturing firm who was laid off after being scolded by a supervisor at a contracting firm. The employee had declined working additional hours due to family issues.
Another case saw an employee at a high-rise apartment in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, suspended from her duties when she filed a request with the Ministry of Employment and Labor to receive unpaid wages for overtime work.
The apartment management suspended her under orders of the head of the building owners’ committee, the civic group said.
According to a survey conducted by the organization on 1,000 laborers in December, 2.3 percent of respondents said they experienced workplace harassment from employees at contracting companies. Another 4.4 percent said they were harassed by customers, complainants or vendors.
“If the Moon Jae-in administration kept its promise to levy responsibility for contracting firms indirectly providing employment to subcontractors, there wouldn’t be cases of contracting firms (harassing) those at subcontracting firms,” Gabjil 119 said in a statement.
“The government and the National Assembly should present a bill on increasing the share of responsibility for contracting firms to root out the tradition of authoritative harassment.”
By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com
