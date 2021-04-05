Police conduct raids in probe into alleged land speculation by former Incheon council member

This image, provided by the Incheon Metropolitan Government, shows an illustration of a city development project in Seo Ward. (Incheon Metropolitan Government)

INCHEON -- Police raided five locations on Monday in connection with an investigation into possible land speculation by a former Incheon council member during his time in office.



The Incheon Metropolitan Police said investigators searched the 61-year-old's home, related offices at Incheon City Hall and the Incheon Metropolitan Council, and two realtors' offices in the city located 40 kilometers west of Seoul.



The raid comes as the central government has been conducting a far-reaching probe into property speculation by public officials in the wake of a massive scandal centered on the state housing developer, the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH).



The former council member has been booked on corruption charges amid allegations that he used undisclosed information to purchase 1.96 billion won ($1.74 million) worth of land in Incheon's Seo Ward in August 2017, two weeks before the area was approved for a city development project.



Of the total sum, he reportedly took out 1.68 billion won in loans.



The suspect, who chaired the council's construction and transportation committee at the time, later sold the land to a city developer in exchange for a piece of land in a shopping district.



"We are investigating the case on suspicion that (the former council member) bought real estate using secrets learned through work," a police official said, adding that the suspect will be summoned soon for questioning following an analysis of the seized documents and materials.



The former lawmaker has denied the allegations against him, telling Yonhap News Agency in an interview last month that the development project had been reported in the press before he made the purchase.



Police said they are also looking into possible speculative behavior in the suspect's other land purchases in Incheon. (Yonhap)