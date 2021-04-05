K-pop songstress IU dominates music charts with new, old songs

This photo, provided by EDAM Entertainment, shows a promotional image for the singer IU's album "Lilac" released on March 25, 2021. (EDAM Entertainment)

K-pop songstress IU has swept major music charts here with her latest album and past releases, landing more than 15 songs in the top 100 simultaneously.



The 28-year-old soloist placed 16 songs in the top 100 on the latest daily music charts by streaming services Melon and Genie Music, refreshed Saturday, including all 10 tracks of her new album "Lilac."



"Lilac," the main track of her new studio album also titled "Lilac," topped both charts, followed by the pre-released "Celebrity" at No. 3. "Coin," "Hi Spring Bye" and "Flu," all from her fifth studio album, claimed top 10 spots on both charts as well.



"Hold My Hand," the singer's first self-written song released in 2011, came in at No. 7 and No. 11 on the Melon and Genie Music charts, respectively. The high-profile 2020 collaboration between the K-pop queen and BTS' Suga, "Eight," ranked No. 20 on the charts, almost one year after its release.



On the Melon chart, even her 2014 spring number "Not Spring, Love, or Cherry Blossoms" ranked at 89th place.



Pop culture experts say the dominance of a single musician's past and present hits on music charts is notable, even compared to popular K-pop boy and girl groups' success on music charts.



Backed by fans' organized support, K-pop groups often put their songs on the top spots on real-time music charts, but the songs sometimes descend lower within days. IU, meanwhile, has kept her songs -- including those that date back several years -- on music charts for quite a long time.



"IU is almost the only singer whose album the public listens to entirely upon release and picks their favorites," music critic Jung Min-jae said.



Listeners who are teenagers and in their 20s probably also played a big role in this phenomenon as they have grown up listening to IU's music for almost a decade, Jung added.



The top soloist, who debuted in 2008, has reigned as one of the most successful singers here with self-produced megahit songs, such as "Through the Night," "Palette" and "Blueming." (Yonhap)