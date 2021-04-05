 Back To Top
National

2 soldiers, arms procurement agency official test positive for virus

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 5, 2021 - 10:28       Updated : Apr 5, 2021 - 10:28

This file photo, taken on Feb. 3, 2021, shows service members at Seoul Station. (Yonhap)
Two Army soldiers and an arms procurement agency official have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Monday.

A soldier in the southeastern city of Daegu was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 while on vacation before discharge, according to the ministry.

Over the weekend, another soldier in the border town of Cheorwon tested positive while in quarantine after a vacation, and an official at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, was found to have been infected following contact with a colleague who tested positive earlier.

The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 664.

Nationwide, South Korea reported 473 additional coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total caseload to 105,752. (Yonhap)

 

