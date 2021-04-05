Samsung to fund W46.4b for 27 research projects

The corporate logo of Samsung Electronics Co. (Samsung Electronics Co.)

Samsung Electronics Co. said Monday it will provide support of more than 46.4 billion won ($41 million) for 27 research projects in the areas of basic science, materials engineering and ICT solutions.



The South Korean tech giant confirmed the research projects chosen for funding in the first half of 2021, which include studies related to machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI) and DNA sequencing.



Since 2013, Samsung has been helping to strengthen the development of basic science and future technologies in the country by endowing a total of 1.5 trillion won to promising research projects for 10 years.



It has so far provided about 864.4 billion won in funding for 667 research projects from universities and public research institutes in South Korea. (Yonhap)



