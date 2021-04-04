2 S. Koreans killed in construction site accident

Firefighters rescuing workers in a building wreckage in Gwanggju on Sunday (Yonhap)



A wooden building collapsed during reinforcement work, killing two South Korean workers, in the southern city of Gwangju, police said Sunday.



On Sunday afternoon, four workers were buried under the wreckage of an old wooden house, an official at the Dongbu Fire Station said over the phone.



Two of them were killed in the accident and the other two were transferred to a hospital for treatment, the official said.



Police are investigating to determine the exact cause of the accident, he said. (Yonhap)