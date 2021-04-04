 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Entertainment

Uijeongbu Music Theatre Festival to be held in May

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Apr 4, 2021 - 14:25       Updated : Apr 4, 2021 - 14:29
Poster image for the 20th Uijeongbu Music Theatre Festival (Uijeongbu Cultural Foundation)
Poster image for the 20th Uijeongbu Music Theatre Festival (Uijeongbu Cultural Foundation)

The 20th Uijeongbu Music Theatre Festival is to take place May 7-16 throughout the city north of Seoul. This year’s theme, “Colorful Tradition,” highlights the unique value of traditional culture.

The annual festival held in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, by the Uijeongbu Cultural Foundation, features performances that combine music and drama. Some 20 performances will be featured this year.

Opening the 10-day festival is the Korean Traditional Performing Arts Foundation presenting “Jeongjo and Hamlet,” May 7-8. The show combines Korea’s royal ritual music, Jongmyo Jeryeak, with Danish folk music, gugak, theater, contemporary dance and more.

Pansori artist Lee Ja-ram will perform “Stranger’s Song,” May 15-16. “Stranger’s Song” is an adaptation of the short story “Bon Voyage, Mr. President!” written by celebrated Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez.

The festival will close May 15 with a performance by percussion master Kim Duk-soo. Kim founded “samulnori,” a Korean traditional folk music genre that employs four traditional percussion instruments. The performance tells the story of Kim’s life, which he has dedicated to the art of samulnori.

Some of the programs aim to expand the identity of the music theater festival, according to the organizers. Choreographer Kim Seol-jin’s physical mono drama “Japari” will be performed May 8-9, while pianist Cho Jae-hyuk and illusionist Lee Eun-kyeol are to collaborate for “Image of Music,” May 11-12.

“The UMTF will continue to make innovative and experimental attempts, pursuing the expression of cultural diversity, expanding the role and value of an art festival,” said Son Kyeong-sik, who is in charge of running the festival.

As it did last year, the festival lineup consists of domestic artists and art troupes because international travel is limited due to the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. Complying with the government’s social distancing rules, every other seat in the audience will be left empty.

For more information, check the festival’s official website at www.umtf.or.kr


By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114