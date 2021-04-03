 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
National

Top diplomats of S. Korea, China hold talks on NK nuke, regional, global issues

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 3, 2021 - 13:18       Updated : Apr 3, 2021 - 13:18
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong arrives at a hotel in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen on Friday for talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.(Yonhap)
Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong arrives at a hotel in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen on Friday for talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.(Yonhap)
South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, held talks in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen on Saturday to discuss North Korea's nuclear problem and regional and global issues.

Chung's first overseas trip since his inauguration in February has taken on geopolitical overtones, as the US is pushing to tighten a network of democratic allies amid a heightened rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

At their meeting, Chung and Wang were expected to discuss cooperation in preventing the escalation of tensions caused by the North's recent missile launches, high-level exchanges and preparations for events to mark the 30th anniversary next year of the establishment of bilateral relations.

Issues related to a Sino-US rivalry could also surface, as Washington seeks to close ranks with South Korea, Japan and other partners to shore up its regional leadership and oppose China's policies on Hong Kong, Xinjiang and the South China Sea.

After the talks, Chung and Wang are set to hold a luncheon meeting and issue separate press statements.

The bilateral talks came against the backdrop of Wang's brisk diplomacy toward neighboring countries apparently aimed at enlisting their cooperation amid growing tensions with the U.S.

A South Korean foreign minister last visited China in November 2017. The last foreign ministerial talks between the countries took place in Seoul in November.

Chung is set to return home on Saturday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114