New COVID-19 cases above 500 for 3rd day; virus curbs tightened in Busan

Medical workers disinfect ballot boxes amid the coronavirus pandemic at a polling station installed inside Seoul Station on Thursday, one day ahead of two-day early voting for the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election. (Yonhap)

South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 500s for the third straight day Friday, as cluster infections continued to emerge across the nation. Social distancing rules were tightened in some cities, including Busan and Jeonju.



The country reported 558 more COVID-19 cases, including 533 local infections, raising the total caseload to 104,194, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



The country added two more deaths from COVID-19, increasing the total to 1,737.



In South Korea, a third wave of infections, which began in mid-November last year, has shown little signs of slowing down, with the nation reporting daily cases that have hovered around 400 over the past week.



Health authorities have warned of another wave as cluster infections have continued to emerge at various facilities, including saunas, religious gatherings and workplaces.



Ahead of the Easter weekend and by-elections next week, health authorities have urged people to comply with distancing rules.



To contain the continued rise in new infections, health authorities extended the current Level 2 social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area, where more than half of the country's overall population resides, and Level 1.5 for the rest of the country for another two weeks until April 11.



Starting Friday, Busan, the nation's second-largest city, and Jeonju, 243 kilometers south of Seoul, will raise their social distancing rules to Level 2 amid a spike in cluster infections.



Bans on gatherings of five or more people will continue, and restaurants and other public facilities in the greater Seoul area are allowed to remain open till 10 p.m.



Since Feb. 26, when the country initiated its vaccination program, a total of 914,069 people have been given COVID-19 vaccine shots, including 36,125 people on Thursday.



AstraZeneca's vaccine took up 834,226, while Pfizer's accounted for 79,843, according to the KDCA.



A total of 10,821 cases of side effects after vaccinations have been reported, though 10,668 of them were mild symptoms.



A total of 30 deaths after vaccinations have been reported, according to the KDCA.



South Korea seeks to vaccinate 12 million people by June, and it aims to achieve herd immunity by November.



AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for citizens aged 65 and older began earlier last week, and Pfizer vaccines are being administered to people aged 75 and older from Thursday.



Of the 533 locally transmitted cases, Seoul reported 165, and Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital city saw 156 new patients. Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, reported 22 more cases. The number of imported cases came to 25, up from 14 the previous day.



The number of patients with serious symptoms across the country reached 101, down from 107 the previous day, the KDCA said.



The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries moved up 422 to 95,861. (Yonhap)