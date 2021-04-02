 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

LG's rollable TV hits overseas markets

By Yonhap
Published : Apr 2, 2021 - 09:14       Updated : Apr 2, 2021 - 09:14
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Oct. 11, 2020, shows LG SIGNATURE OLED R TV, the world's first TV with a rollable display. (LG Electronics Inc.)
This photo provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Oct. 11, 2020, shows LG SIGNATURE OLED R TV, the world's first TV with a rollable display. (LG Electronics Inc.)
LG Electronics Inc. said Friday it has begun selling its rollable TV in foreign markets as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand its presence in the high-end TV market.

LG started overseas sales of the SIGNATURE OLED R TV through its global website Thursday. The industry's first rollable TV is currently available in 15 countries, including the United States, Russia, Germany and France.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, LG said it plans to focus on online sales rather than offline marketing activities.

LG's 65-inch rollable TV was first launched in South Korea at a price of 100 million won ($88,500) in October.

The product, which uses a flexible OLED display that leverages self-lighting pixel technology, is designed to deliver a differentiated user experience to high-end consumers and strengthen its position in the premium TV market, according to LG.

LG said the production and quality inspections of the rollable TV are done by artisans and craftspeople at its TV assembly line in Gumi, some 260 kilometers southeast of Seoul, a similar system used in making luxury cars and watches.

According to market researcher Omdia, LG was the world's second-largest TV vendor last year with a revenue share of 16.5 percent, only behind its South Korean rival Samsung Electronics Co. with a 31.9 percent share. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114