New COVID-19 cases above 500 for 2nd day, Busan under tougher distancing rules

A medical worker carries out a coronavirus test near Seoul Station on Thursday. (Yonhap)







South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases rose to more than 500 for the second day Thursday, with tightened social distancing rules to be implemented in the second-largest city of Busan over the continued emergence of cluster infections.



The country reported 551 more COVID-19 cases, including 537 local infections, raising the total caseload to 103,639, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. It marked the highest daily tally in 41 days.



The country added four more deaths from COVID-19, increasing the total to 1,735.



In South Korea, a third wave of infections, which began in mid-November last year, has shown little signs of slowing down, with the nation reporting daily cases that have hovered around 400 over the past week.



Cluster infections have continued to emerge at various facilities, including saunas, religious gatherings and workplaces.



Ahead of the Easter weekend and by-elections next week, health authorities have urged people to comply with distancing rules.



To contain the continued rise in new infections, health authorities extended the current Level 2 social distancing rules in the greater Seoul area, where more than half of the country's overall population resides, and Level 1.5 for the rest of the country for another two weeks until April 11.



As of 6 p.m. Thursday, South Korea reported 435 new cases, up six from the same time Wednesday. According to health officials and regional authorities, 305 of the number came from the greater Seoul area.



Daily new cases are counted until midnight and then announced the following morning. (Yonhap)