[From the scene] KDCA chief gets AstraZeneca vaccine

CHEONGJU, North Chungcheong Province -- AstraZeneca vaccinations will continue for all age groups here for the time being, South Korea’s top pandemic response coordinator said as she received her first dose of the vaccine herself Thursday.
Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jung Eun-kyeong got AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine at a public health center in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, home to the agency’s headquarters.
Jung told reporters she had gotten “plenty of rest” the day before to be in a fit state to get vaccinated.
Noting that Korea is now seeing over 500 new cases a day, “While mask wearing and social distancing continue, there is no doubt vaccines are our fastest way out of the pandemic,” she said. “I urge everyone to get the vaccine when their turn arrives.”
In the leaflet she received prior to her shot were instructions for contacting or visiting the nearest emergency room for any allergic reactions. For fevers higher than 39 degrees Celsius and other discomforts that are debilitating enough to disrupt daily activities, visiting a clinic or hospital was recommended.
She wore short sleeves under the coat that she took off before the shot went into her left arm.
“It doesn’t hurt one bit,” she told the nurse.
To the nurse warning of symptoms such as fever, fatigue and aches that may occur in the next few days, Jung replied, “I’m not too worried about it myself. But for younger people, their experience might be different.”
“The jab can be more painful than flu shots for some people,” the nurse agreed.
Jung was careful not to dismiss high rates of unpleasant side effects among younger recipients of the AstraZeneca jab.
“I think for younger people the aftereffects appear to be stronger,” she said, adding that some staff at the agency felt ill after vaccination and had to take time off accordingly.
The age association with the amount and severity of reactions came up several times in conversation.
Jung told newly vaccinated people in the waiting area to have pain relievers and fever reducers ready in case they feel sick. The over-the-counter medication she recommended was acetaminophen, better known by its brand name Tylenol. Another piece of advice was to stay well-rested and hydrated over the following couple of days.
The agency’s head of contact tracing, Park Young-joon, received his first AstraZeneca shot around the same time. He said he also had pain medicine ready for possible side effects.
It took Jung around 20 minutes, as she was observed for any reactions before she was able to leave.
In response to queries from reporters afterwards, Jung said that although some countries are halting the AstraZeneca vaccine’s use in younger people, Korea will not be following suit.
“I’m well aware that people are worried about the rare blood clotting events reported after AstraZeneca vaccinations overseas,” she said. “Korea also had one such recipient in his 20s who developed blood clots in the brain, which is still being investigated. But that’s one case out of over 800,000 people who have had the vaccine here.”
Medical regulators in countries like France, Canada and Germany have decided to only give the vaccine to older adults after reports of unusual blood disorders in people aged 55 or younger, especially women. Jung falls in the potentially at-risk bracket as a 55-year-old.
“I hope that my getting the AstraZeneca vaccine today can help soothe concerns.”
She went on, “The World Health Organization continues to recommend the vaccine’s use, as does the European Medicines Agency. I don’t believe that the recent developments are enough reason to tweak our vaccination plans.”
The second phase of Korea’s mass vaccination campaign is starting this week for people 75 or older and non-COVID-19 essential workers such as early childhood educators, police and firefighters. Pfizer jabs are going to the elderly, while the rest are given AstraZeneca’s.
As for delays in vaccine supplies affecting the administration of second doses, she said the two-dose scheme may be forgone to maximize the number of people who are given at least a first dose. “There are studies that suggest a single dose offers reasonable levels of protection,” she explained.
Asked if Korea would be able to vaccinate 12 million people before July, as laid out in the plan earlier, she said “there will be more arriving in the third quarter.”
Korea will have access to some 7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 7 million more doses from Pfizer sometime in May or June, she said, although the specific dates are not fixed. For Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Novavax vaccines, however, their likelihood of being delivered in time appears murkier, she added.
“The intervals between two AstraZeneca vaccine doses are quite long at between eight to 12 weeks, so I anticipate we will have enough to give people their second shots in summer.”
