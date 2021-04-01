KNDA chancellor casts critical eye on Korea-US alliance in new book

KNDA Chancellor Kim Joon-hyung promotes his new book, “The Paradox of the Eternal Alliance,” at an online press conference Tuesday. (Changbi Publishers)

Korean National Diplomatic Academy Chancellor Kim Joon-hyung chronicles the 150-year-old South Korea-US alliance in his new book, “The Paradox of the Eternal Alliance,” published by Changbi Publishers on Monday.



The KNDA is the state-run institution that trains diplomats and researches international security affairs. Chancellor is a vice minister-level post.



Kim, an expert in international politics and South Korea-US relations who has served as an adviser to Cheong Wa Dae’s Office of National Security, among other institutions, said the book had been in the works for over five years and the timing of its release had nothing to do with current events.



“At the time of the book’s release, I am an official under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs so putting my negative opinions on the South Korea-US alliance is quite burdensome,” said Kim in the book’s preface. “But I think I was able to better analyze the South Korea-US alliance having a dual identity as a scholar and a diplomat rather than having just one point of view, so I am thankful. One thing to note is that the KNDA chancellor position doesn’t deal with secret files and there are no breaches of security or classified information in the book.”



Kim reflects upon the alliance, past and present, saying it has been idolized as if it were a constant, unchanging factor in South Korea’s diplomatic efforts. Although Kim agrees that the alliance is important and stands at the center of South Korean diplomacy, he says he hopes to highlight the things South Korea must overcome within the alliance.



In the book, Kim gives his take on events in the history of the alliance such as plans to turn over wartime operational control to South Korea, the placement in South Korea of the US Terminal High Altitude Aerial Defense missile defense system, the US-China conflict, the increasingly close South Korea-US-Japan military alliance, and talks between the US and the two Koreas.





“The Paradox of the Eternal Alliance” by Kim Joon-hyung (Changbi Publishers)