Finance

Brokerages among highest-paying firms in S. Korea

By Kim Young-won
Published : Apr 1, 2021 - 17:11       Updated : Apr 1, 2021 - 17:13
Brokerage firm Samsung Securities tops the list of highest-paying companies in South Korea. (Yonhap)
South Korean stock brokerage firms were among highest-paying companies across all the industries last year with an average annual salary of more than 120 million won ($106,288), data showed on Thursday.

According data compiled by recruitment firm Job Korea, an average annual pay of employees at Korea’s top 100 listed companies came in at 83.2 million won.

Claiming the top spot of the list for the highest paying workplaces here, stock trading firm Samsung Securities, paid 131 million won per person on average. Stock broker NH Investment & Securities took the second spot with an average of 129 million-won annual pay.

Tech giant Samsung Electronics and stock brokerage firm Mirae Asset Daewoo followed suit as they paid employees 127 million won and 123 million won, respectively.

Samsung Card and Samsung Life Insurance ranked sixth and ninth, respectively, as the two firms paid workers 115 million won and 107 million won on average, respectively.

The salary data was based on compulsory filings reported by the biggest 100 listed companies by market cap to the state watchdog Financial Supervisory Service.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
