National

Gyeonggi Gov. Lee calls for clarification from Myanmar military over including two protesters on wanted list

By Korea Herald
Published : Apr 1, 2021 - 18:37       Updated : Apr 1, 2021 - 18:37
Kim Gyu-sik, director general for the labor bureau of the Gyeonggi Provincial Government, delivers the governor’s official letter to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar on Tuesday. (Gyeonggi Provincial Government)
Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung has officially requested clarification from the Myanmar military regarding the inclusion of two representatives of the Myanmar Democracy Network in Korea on a list of wanted individuals following their meeting with him, the local government said Thursday.

In a statement released March 25, the MDN said, “Through a state-run newspaper published on March 23, 2021, the Myanmar military identified the two representatives, Yan Naing Htun and Soe Moe Thu, as being wanted. They are charged with allegedly defaming the reputation of the military authorities of Myanmar.”

According to the MDN, the newspaper listed personal information about the two representatives — such as their ages, addresses, family members and job titles in Korea — in the announcement of their inclusion on the wanted list. The Myanmar military, as represented by the State Administration Council, explained the inclusion by saying, “They had spread false information on the current situation in Myanmar during a meeting with Governor Lee, thereby misleading the international community and defaming the reputation of the State Administration Council.”

In his official letter, Gov. Lee said, “The meeting was arranged by the Gyeonggi Provincial Government after serious consideration and with an earnest desire for peace and the restoration of democracy in Myanmar,” adding that he met the two and discussed the current situation on Myanmar as well as ways in which Gyeonggi Province can provide support.

He also said, “After hearing the news of the inclusion of these two representatives on the wanted list, I carefully reviewed the contents of the discussion we had during that meeting. However, I was unable to identify any ‘false information’ on the situation in Myanmar. Therefore, the ‘misconceptions by the international community’ as pointed out by the State Administration Council still remain undetermined.”

Lee asked the State Administration Council to precisely clarify which remarks defamed the reputation of the military authorities of Myanmar during the meeting per the stated justification for including the representatives on the wanted list. He asserted in the letter, “Upon receiving your response, Gyeonggi Province will immediately undertake appropriate fact-finding actions and then faithfully deliver the related findings to you.”

After the meeting with the MDN representatives on March 2, Gyeonggi Province created a permanent communication channel and is examining ways in which the province can support Myanmar.

Gyeonggi Province plans to cooperate with the MDN in holding a photo exhibition at the provincial government complex to express hope for the restoration of public peace and the end of violence in Myanmar. In addition, it is considering the provision of emergency relief supplies in preparation for a large-scale influx of refugees into camps located between Myanmar and Thailand in the event of sudden changes in Myanmar, such as the outbreak of a civil war.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)



