Korea starts 2022 minimum wage deliberations

South Korea officially kicked off an annual procedure to set the country’s minimum wage level for the following year, with labor and business sides presenting wildly divergent views on how the rate should be adjusted.
Minister of Employment and Labor Lee Jae-kap on Wednesday sent a written request to the Minimum Wage Commission to start the procedure on negotiating and determining the minimum wage level for 2021.
The request by law gives right for the MWC to gather 27 representatives, or nine each, from labor, businesses and the general public to determine a new rate by mid-July to be formally announced on Aug. 5. Yet due to stalled talks between labor and business sides, the deadline has rarely been met.
This year’s negotiations will likely be a repeat of 2020’s, as the two sides are already expressing widely different views on how the minimum wage level should be set to respond to the impact the coronavirus outbreak has made on the Korean economy.
The labor side has asked for the minimum wage to be raised to 10,000 won ($8.85) per hour, as President Moon Jae-in had promised when taking office in 2017. The minimum wage level since then rose 16.4 percent in 2018, 10.9 percent in 2019 and 2.9 percent in 2020.
The minimum wage for this year has been set at 8,720 won per hour, or 1.82 million won per month, up 1.5 percent from the 2020 rate. It was the smallest-ever annual increase made taking into account the economic difficulties of small business owners due to the pandemic.
“The ones incurring most damage from COVID-19-induced social distancing rules are low-income, contract workers including those with unstable employment and day-to-day workers,” the two major umbrella labor and civic groups said in a press conference Thursday.
“Companies that claimed to suffer losses from COVID-19 reversely enjoyed unprecedented success from the virus outbreak, but at the same time, the minimum wage level for low-income workers rose at its lowest levels for the past two years.”
The jobless population surged and low-income workers suffered while large corporations like Hyundai Motor, Kakao, CJ and Samsung Electronics saw their profit levels shoot up, they said.
The labor side is standing firm on its demands after major labor unions and representatives who took part in the negotiations last year faced backlash for letting the commission sign off on the smallest-ever annual increase for this year’s rate.
While the business side has yet to make an official announcement, it is expected they will ask to freeze the minimum wage or even lower it for the following year. A number of business groups have released reports on how businesses have struggled or closed due to continued revenue losses.
According to a survey of 3,148 proprietors last month by a consortium of small business owners, 42 percent of respondents said they considered closing their businesses due to continued revenue loss. Close to 96 percent of the respondents said they saw their sales drop since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
The survey also found that the number of hired workers dropped from an average of four employees before the pandemic started to 2.1 by last month. The proportion of businesses with no employees rose from 16 percent in pre-pandemic times to 36 percent.
In light of such findings, the business side is likely to demand the rate be fixed at the current level to maintain or expand employment opportunities for job seekers.
