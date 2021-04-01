[#WeFace] EVs, green loans and less paper: S. Korean banks take baby steps toward ESG

A customer signs documents displayed on a tablet PC installed in a booth at a NH NongHyup Bank branch in Seoul. (NH NongHyup Bank)

Of all the changes stemming from the banking sector’s embrace of environmental, social and governance values in recent years, according to 53-year-old Shin Hae-jin, the one that stands out most is the absence of paper in “paperwork.”



“Since last year, I’ve noticed that whenever I go to open or deal with a savings account, the documents are signed through tablet PCs installed in every booth,” said Shin, who has been a loyal customer of Woori Bank for more than 30 years.



“The employee also always double-checks if I really want to make a paper bankbook, which was just handed to me without any questions a few years ago,” she added.



Environmental, social and governance values became a top priority for South Korea’s major banking groups last year, when President Moon Jae-in vowed to achieve a carbon-zero society by 2050.



All five of the nation’s largest banking groups -- KB, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NH -- have either launched special ESG task forces or hired ESG experts as outside directors in hopes of keeping pace with the nation’s 73.4 trillion won ($64.7 billion) Green New Deal Policy. The steps they have taken center on the environmental aspects of ESG financing.



As Shin noticed, a key step is to minimize paper waste.



KB Kookmin Bank launched a campaign in June last year dubbed “KB Green Wave” that encouraged the use of less paper in photocopy machines and promoted savings accounts with better yields for those who established mobile-only or online-only accounts.



“The company actually cut our budget for paper for our copying machines,” a Kookmin official said.



“It’s frustrating sometimes, but it’s also something that we know we have to get used to.”



KB Kookmin’s industry rival Shinhan Bank launched a similar campaign last year, offering reward points to customers who established mobile accounts. Shinhan said last year that 2,879 trees were used annually to make paper bankbooks and that the campaign was a way of upholding ESG values.



Hana became one of the first banks to cut back on paper bankbooks in 2019, while Woori and NH NongHyup also use tablet computers for customer service in an effort to cut back on paper usage.



Overall, the issuance of paper bankbooks dropped 10 percent on-year in 2019 and the decline seems to have gained momentum since then, industry data showed.



Electric vehicles are another key area where the banking sector is striving to “go green,” with the firms shifting toward electric vehicles for company cars and setting up charging stations near their headquarters and their brick-and-mortar branches.



Woori Bank is an industry trailblazer in the area of electric vehicles.



