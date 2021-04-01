[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul celebrates spring with cherry blossom tea set



The Fairmont Ambassador Seoul presents the Cherry Blossom High Tea Set, served until May 31 in the hotel’s first floor Atrium Lounge. The seasonal tea set captures the beauty of Yeouido’s iconic spring cherry blossoms on a tray. Elegantly modeled after butterflies, blossoming trees and potted cherry blossoms, the desserts are exquisite in appearance and entirely edible. Accompanied by a selection of beverages including Cherry Blossom Tea, Cherry Einspanner and Cherry Blossom Latte, the dessert brings spring to the table. The high tea set is priced at 55,000 won per person, and is available to a minimum of two guests.



For more inquiries and reservations, call the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul at (02) 3395-6200.







Enjoy a monthlong stay at Jeju Shinhwa World



Jeju Shinhwa World offers the Jeju One-Month Stay package for those who want a perfect monthlong getaway.



Guests can stay in a 154-square-meter premium condominium at Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a kitchen. Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World is also close to Gotjawal forest.



Stays of seven nights or more are available, and guests receive breakfast at a discounted price. Those who stay between April 2 and the end of June will also get tickets to the hotel waterpark (one per person).



For more information and reservations, call Jeju Shinhwa World at (02) 1670-8800.







Grand Deli presents Cherry Blossom Cake



Grand Deli, on the first floor of Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Samseong-dong, is offering its Cherry Blossom Cake.



The pink and white Cherry Blossom Cake is decorated with dozens of elegant cherry blossom petals made from buttercream and handcrafted by the hotel’s pastry chef, Eric Kalaboke. Carrots are the main ingredient in the cake.



The Cherry Blossom Cake is available for a limited time and costs 65,000 won.



For more information and reservations, call Grand Deli at (02) 559-7653.







Four Seasons Hotel Seoul launches three virtual meeting packages



The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents three packages that make it easier to organize effective online meetings, conferences and events through Zoom, Teams and Webex -- complete with cameras, livestreaming, recording, translation services, technicians and more.



The Studio Package allows one to three speakers to connect with up to 150 people online, and the Advanced Package allows three to seven speakers to communicate with up to 350 people. The Premium Hybrid Package allows for up to 197 offline attendees (if social distancing regulations permit) and up to 700 online.



For more information and reservations, call the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul at (02) 6388-5000.







Taste spring with Seoul Dragon City Hotel’s ‘Spring Gourmet’ promotion



The Food Exchange Buffet at the Seoul Dragon City Hotel in Yongsan, Seoul, offers a Spring Gourmet promotion filled with spring leaves and seafood.



Invigorating dishes will be served at the buffet, including the Korean spring shoot “dureup” with squid, soup and rice made with spring leaves and dry-aged steak. At the live station where dishes are prepared on site, octopus will be served.



The promotion is available until April 25 for 79,000 won per person on weekdays and 99,000 won on weekends.



For more information, call the Seoul Dragon City Hotel at (02) 2223-7000.