NK leader visits construction site for riverside flats again in week

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visits a construction site for riverside flats in Pyongyang in this photo disclosed by the Korean Central News Agency on Thursday. (Korean Central News Agency)

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a construction site for riverside apartments in Pyongyang again in a week, state media reported Thursday, an apparent move to underscore his commitment to improving the livelihoods of people.



Kim's "field guidance" trip to the construction site for "800 terraced apartment buildings" along the Pothong River marked the second time after he visited on March 25 without attending a test-firing of short-range ballistic missiles.



"Strict supervision over every construction process must be exercised, building-materials economized in every way with high demand, accidents of all kinds prevented and excellent construction experience introduced to the capital city construction," Kim was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency.



"He stressed the need to grasp once again the importance of housing construction, one of urgent problems in improving the people's standard of living, and undertake an innovative practice not only in the construction of 50,000 flats in Pyongyang but also in the construction in provinces," KCNA said.



State media earlier reported that the terraced riverside apartments under construction will be provided as "gifts" to "working people, including labor innovators and persons of distinguished services in all sectors, scientists, educators and writers."



Kim's trip to the construction site last week drew keen attention as he went there without attending a test-firing of two new tactical guided missiles on the same day.



Experts say that Kim's skipping of supervising the missile launch appears to signal his intent to put more emphasis on the lives of the people as the country is struggling to achieve economic development goals set forth during January's party congress.



At the party congress, Kim admitted to the failure of his previous economic plans and unveiled a new five-year development scheme, including the construction of around 50,000 apartments in Pyongyang by 2025.



On March 23, Kim attended an event to break ground for 10,000 homes in Pyongyang and urged officials to push ahead with the project despite challenges that are "harsher than ever before."



Seoul's unification ministry said that the North Korean leader appears to be focusing on the economic sector in recent weeks as part of his emphasis on the construction of homes for ordinary people at the party congress.



"We think (he) has started his activity in the economic sector since March 23 centering on (the construction of) homes," a ministry official said. "He appears to be focusing his activity ... especially on the areas where tangible achievements can be made in improving the livelihoods of people." (Yonhap)