[News Focus] Age gap seen in jobless payouts

A man applies for unemployment benefits at a regional office of the Employment and Welfare Plus Center in Seoul earlier this year. (Yonhap)



SEJONG -- Recent data from a state-funded agency suggested that South Koreans in their 20s and 60s took the hardest hit by the novel coronavirus in terms of job security, with a noteworthy disparity among generations -- or somewhat by gender in the same age groups -- being posted.



This is seen from a comparison of unemployment-benefit payouts to people who lost jobs or closed small businesses, offered by the Korea Employment Information Service. Its data provides the growth of the tally for benefit recipients by generation and sex.



Among the 10 major working-age groups -- those in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s by gender -- men and women in their 20s, and men and women in their 60s made up the top four in the growth of benefit recipients since December 2019, a month before COVID-19 initially hit the nation.



Men in their 20s topped the list as the number of recipients surged by 96.2 percent from 21,051 in December 2019 to 41,314 in February 2021. Male recipients in their 60s ranked second with a 94.3 percent increase -- from 56,729 to 110,228.



Over the corresponding period, the No. 3 and No. 4 were women in their 20s and women in their 60s, respectively, with an increase of 87.8 percent to 64,160 and 86.8 percent to 68,020.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)