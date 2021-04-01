N. Korea denounces Japan over military buildup

This computer-generated image provided by Yonhap News TV shows the national flags of North Korea and Japan and warships and port facilities. (Yonhap)

North Korea on Wednesday denounced Japan's recent moves to beef up its military as a threat to regional peace and stability.



In a commentary, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Japan's ambition to turn itself into a military powerhouse has accelerated since Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga took office in September.



The news outlet noted Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi recently ordered the military to keep full preparations amid "severity and uncertainty of the security environment" at a commissioning ceremony of a new Aegis ship.



"This is nothing but an extremely risky order to further step up the preparations for launching continental aggression at any time," KCNA said.



"Japan's frantic moves to emerge as a military giant are a serious provocation harassing regional peace and stability," the commentary said.



The news agency cited Japan's recent moves to enhance its Self-Defense Force, including its construction of a new submarine and warships and projects to develop next-generation fighters and a long-range missile.



The North also criticized Japan's efforts to increase cyber and electronic warfare capabilities and its joint military drills with other countries in the Asia-Pacific.



"The current regime of Japan has poured the largest-ever money into the development, production and purchase of offensive weaponry," the commentary said.



"The international community never welcomes Japan seeking to disturb regional peace and stability and bring misfortune and pain to humankind again," it added. (Yonhap)

