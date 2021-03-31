KT offers first mobile fee discounts for foreign subscribers

KT is rolling out a mobile fee discount program exclusively for non-South Korean nationals, becoming the first mobile carrier here to do so, the firm announced Wednesday.
While many local subscribers are eligible for family plans, which entail discounts and benefits such as shared data usage, many foreigners were left out of such benefits as many of them are here without their families.
KT’s new plan for non-Koreans will group five foreign customers with the same nationality and offer a discount of up to 11,000 won ($9.73) per month to each subscriber for 24 months.
Other than their alien registration cards, no additional documents are needed.
KT devised the plan because it found that less than 10 percent of foreign students and workers in the country benefited from existing discount plans, while the percentage for locals was close to 70 percent.
The company is also the first that has designed a mobile bill plan exclusively for foreigners among the three Korean telecom companies.
Other mobile carriers have tried to enhance their services for foreign subscribers, introducing multilingual information services, but have not offered a cut in fees.
SK Telecom, the country’s No. 1 mobile carrier, introduced an English-language app service and opened about 30 shops that offer services in various languages in November last year.
Foreigners can check their mobile bills, including data usage and prepayment rates, and can receive discounts on food, beverages and leisure from their T Membership via the English version of the T World app.
LG Uplus said it has no separate mobile plan for foreigners.
“The newest plan for foreigners is aimed at soothing the customers who had to stay in Korea for an unexpectedly longer time than they had planned under the COVID-19 pandemic,” said a KT official.
The mobile carrier will run the program from April 1 through Sept. 31, offering a 20,000 won voucher for Hanpass, a remittance service, for those who subscribe to the plan in April.
KT is also launching a concierge service for foreigners, dubbed Feel at Home ANSIM, which includes a text service in multiple languages, customer care and global store services.
From May, KT will add Russian to its foreign language offerings. It currently offers service in English, Chinese, Vietnamese and Japanese.
The company will also continue expanding its global store service across the country, where the mobile carrier has assigned employees who speak other languages to respond to visiting foreigners regarding their mobile services. As of March, KT operated 157 such shops for international subscribers.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
