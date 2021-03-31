Gwangju Biennale to kick off after two delays due to pandemic

This photo from the homepage of the 13th Gwangju Biennale shows the main venue of the Gwangju Biennale Hall in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. (Homepage of the 13th Gwangju Biennale)

The Gwangju Biennale, one of Asia's biggest events of its kind, will kick off its 40-day run this week, overcoming two delays due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Wednesday.



Under the theme of "Minds Rising, Spirits Tuning," the 13th edition of the biennial festival will open on Thursday and run through May 9 in the southwestern city of Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the organizers.



It will display 200 works of art by 60 artists from 40 countries at the main Gwangju Biennale Hall and other cultural venues in the city.



The event was originally to take place in September last year, but the yearlong COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to reschedule he event to February and then to April.



The opening ceremony will be held on Wednesday evening at the Gwangju Biennale plaza with a limited number of people in attendance, organizers said.



People need to make online reservations before visiting the festival venues, which allow up to 300 visitors per hour to enter.



Artificial intelligence robots will play a role in disinfecting exhibition halls during operating hours



Online tour programs on artwork by globally recognized artists are also available on the festival's website, YouTube and social media, organizers added.



"We are ready to comply with strict antivirus guidelines in our exhibition halls," Kim Sun-jung, president of the Gwangju Biennale, said. "Our hygiene efforts will provide positive examples for upcoming cultural events in the country." (Yonhap)