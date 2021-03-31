 Back To Top
National

UN Security Council meets on NK missile launches, but no action

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 31, 2021 - 09:20       Updated : Mar 31, 2021 - 09:20

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The UN Security Council convened a closed-door session Tuesday to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches but took no immediate action, a report said.

On Thursday, the North test-fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, the first such provocative move in about a year. The launches came just days after it fired two cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea.

The Security Council held the half-hour meeting, but it released no statement, according to AFP. A diplomat was quoted as saying that a majority of council members expressed concerns and renewed calls for denuclearization.

Ahead of the meeting, Jo Chol-su, director-general of the Department of International Organizations of North Korea's foreign ministry, accused the council of violating its sovereignty and applying a "double standard."

On the North's missile launches, US President Joe Biden has said that the US would respond accordingly if the North escalates tensions and that he is also prepared for "some form of diplomacy." (Yonhap) 

