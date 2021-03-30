[#WeFACE] S. Korea’s new ‘climate law’ should put ‘justice’ at its core: activist

(123rf)





As South Korea’s National Assembly works to draft and pass a climate law to make the country’s goals of going carbon neutral by 2050 legally binding, the law should put “justice” at its core to effectively address the climate emergency, according to a local environmental activist.



Last year, the Moon Jae-in administration jumped on the climate crisis bandwagon by announcing its ambitious Green New Deal and promising to go carbon neutral by 2050. The National Assembly passed a resolution declaring a “climate emergency” in September.



To provide a legal framework for the country’s ambitious climate pledges, several draft bills on the country’s climate response have been submitted and are under review at the parliament. The bills are expected to be incorporated into one bill to be put to a vote in the first half of the year. If passed, it will serve as the backbone of the Korea’s plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.



The proposed bills are designed to supplement or replace the current Framework Act on Low Carbon Green Growth, which was enacted in 2010 under the former Lee Myung-bak administration. But they largely fall short of including emissions-cutting targets for 2030 and 2050, a timeline and action plans.



Hwang In-chul, one of the co-directors of Korea Climate Crisis Emergency Action, an association of 300 environmental and human rights groups, said the bills should clearly stipulate the climate targets -- achieving carbon neutrality before 2050, reducing emissions by more than 50 percent by 2030, based on 2010 levels, and limiting temperature rise to 1.5C.



“Who is responsible for generating emissions” and “who is accountable for failing to implement plans to achieve the goals” should also be included in the legislation to uphold “climate justice,” Hwang said in an interview with The Korea Herald.





(Hwang In-chul, a co-director of Korea Climate Crisis Emergency Action)