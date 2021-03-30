[Graphic News] Number of marriages hits new low in 2020









The number of South Koreans getting married fell at a double-digit rate to an all-time low in 2020, amid young people’s changing attitude toward marriage and the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, government data showed.



The number of couples tying the knot in Asia’s fourth-largest economy reached 214,000 last year, down 10.7 percent from the previous year, according to data from Statistics Korea.



The figure is the lowest since 1970, when the statistical agency began compiling related data, and represents the ninth straight year of decline. (Yonhap)











