Samsung, LG TVs support faster connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E

Newest TV models by Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have been certified for Wi-Fi 6E technologies, the first in the global TV industry, according to the companies on Tuesday.



Samsung said its 2021 Neo QLED 8K TV models have earned the world’s first Wi-Fi 6E certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance.



Wi-Fi 6E, a new standard in connected technology, offers four times faster connectivity based on stable and reliable data transfers – even when multiple devices are connected to one router – enabling users to enjoy viewing immersive high-definition OTT content.



The newly certified Wi-Fi 6E technology is designed to use 6GHz frequency in combination with the existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies.



The Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs can support larger bandwidth loads, process faster multi-gigabit data, enable low latency and provide reliable and secure connectivity, the company said.



The Wi-Fi 6E technology will be further implemented into Samsung’s existing and future TV portfolios, given the breadth and depth of the technology’s use cases today and in forthcoming applications.



“As TVs and mobile devices continue to evolve into connectivity hubs for consumers across a variety of lifestyle routines, demand for handling high data capacity has increased,” Samsung said.



The Wi-Fi 6E technology supports premium viewing experiences at home, such as streaming 4K and 8K high-definition videos, or enjoying VR content and high-performance game.



“As the global leader in the TV industry, Samsung is proud to have achieved the world’s first Wi-Fi 6E certification on our TVs,” said Choi Young-hun, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung. ”With a growing set of immersive content experiences and features across the home, the certification provides Neo QLED 8K TV owners with even better access to the things they love to do.”





