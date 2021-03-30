Hyundai Mobis presents HLED as innovative rear lamp material

Hyundai Mobis, the auto parts affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, is expanding its presence in the global auto lamp market with its series of unique rear lamp technology, officials said Tuesday.
After two years of joint research with LG Innotek, the parts maker has recently come up with HLED, a thin film-like material that can be flexibly bent and that emits light in all conditions. Due to its delicate light control, the product may be applied to both the stop lamp and the tail lamp with a mere thickness of 5.5 millimeters.
Most vehicles apply a separate lighting system to their tail and stop lamps, in regard to the law that requires stop lamps to be brighter than tail lamps.
But with HLED, carmakers may imbed a single material to both lamps and control the intensity of respective lights with electric signals.
The new material is also noted for its light weight and small size, as well as the energy efficiency that will especially create synergy in all-electric vehicles.
Hyundai Mobis is currently working on patent application procedures for key technologies involved.
Another value of HLED, besides its thin appearance and light control function, is the design premium that it will add to the rear lamp and the car’s overall silhouette, according to the company.
Aspiring to expand into the global market, Hyundai Mobis is now in mass production development for a European carmaker.
Meanwhile, the company also succeeded in the mass production of a three-dimensional rear lamp in 2019.
By using a semicylinder-shaped lens, the rear lamp would show different shapes -- stars, diamonds, triangles and others -- from different angles.
“Hyundai Mobis has been making continued efforts in order to stand out in the rear lamp market by adding unique features to the undervalued auto part,” said an official.
By Bae Hyun-jung (tellme@heraldcorp.com
)