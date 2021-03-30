Daewoo E&C continues to strengthen CSR activities

Construction company Daewoo E&C continues to strengthen its corporate social responsibility activities, operating various volunteer work programs for its employees, the company said Tuesday.
Since 2007, Daewoo E&C staff have taken part in various volunteer programs. Rather than one-off events or one-time donations, their activities have been focused on contributing their talent to improving the living environments for the underprivileged, the company explained.
In 2018, the company announced a “Build Together” vision to reinforce its CSR initiative.
One of the major volunteer programs is refurbishing houses for those in need. Jointly with a non-profit organization Habitat for Humanity’s Seoul branch, the construction company has papered walls and changed floor covers and sinks in aged houses.
The company said it also worked for community child centers to improve the deteriorated buildings, to enhance the environment children stay in while their parents are at work.
In March, Daewoo E&C also lowered rent by 30 percent for two months for small business owner tenants in five of its buildings, including Daewoo Hangang Benecity in Seoul, to share the burden of the small business owners struggling from reduced sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the numerous volunteer activities the company conducted is one in Africa, where they stand as a prominent construction company.
To make contribution to the African society, Daewoo E&C said it has provided sanitary items to residents around the region where it is constructing a highway, to reduce HIV infections. The company said it also donated some 40,000 liters of drinking water and planted some 45,000 trees there.
“CSR activities should be more than just making donations, it should create social values by utilizing the core capabilities of a company,” a Daewoo E&C official said in a statement.
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com
