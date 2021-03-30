 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Business

SK hynix to focus on improving profitability in NAND biz: CEO

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 30, 2021 - 14:03       Updated : Mar 30, 2021 - 14:03
In this photo provided by SK hynix Inc. on Tuesday, SK hynix CEO Lee Seok-hee speaks to shareholders at the company's shareholders meeting in Icheon, south of Seoul. (SK hynix Inc.)
In this photo provided by SK hynix Inc. on Tuesday, SK hynix CEO Lee Seok-hee speaks to shareholders at the company's shareholders meeting in Icheon, south of Seoul. (SK hynix Inc.)
SK hynix Inc. will focus on improving profitability of its NAND business following its deal to buy Intel Corp.'s non-volatile memory unit, its chief executive officer said Tuesday.

Lee Seok-hee told shareholders that SK hynix is committed to becoming the global leader in the NAND industry with the acquisition of Intel's NAND business and its 2018 investment in Japan's Kioxia Corp.

Last October, SK hynix, also the world's No. 2 DRAM maker, signed an agreement to buy Intel's non-volatile memory unit for $9 billion, which includes the US firm's solid state drive (SSD) business and a NAND flash chip plant in Dalian, China.

"SK hynix has strength in mobile NAND, while Intel's forte is in the enterprise SSD sector, so we can create and maximize the synergy," Lee said at the company's annual shareholders meeting at its headquarters in Icheon, south of Seoul.

The acquisition of Intel's NAND unit will make SK hynix the world's second-largest NAND supplier.

As of the fourth quarter of 2020, SK hynix ranked fourth in the NAND market with a revenue share of 11.6 percent, while Intel took the sixth spot with 8.9 percent, according to data from market researcher TrendForce.

Samsung Electronics Co. topped the ranking with 32.9 percent, followed by Kioxia with 19.5 percent.

"We are thinking of a plan on building R&D infrastructure across various regions including the United States and Europe," Lee said. "We will also find promising companies in the sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous driving and 5G to make investments." (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114