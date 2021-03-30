 Back To Top
National

S. Korea issues official guideline on animal experiments

By Yonhap
Published : Mar 30, 2021 - 11:06       Updated : Mar 30, 2021 - 11:06
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's agricultural ministry said Tuesday it has issued a new standardized guideline on animal experiments in line with the country's efforts to improve the welfare of test subjects.

The booklets are designed for the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committees (IACUC) under around 450 different organizations nationwide, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

Organizations conducting animal experiments are required to install a committee under the local law to better protect the welfare of animals.

The guideline centers on promoting the so-called 3R principle in experiments, namely "reducing" the number of animals used, "replacing" tests with other means, and "refining" testing methods.

"The new guideline is expected to contribute in improving morality of animal experiments while enhancing scientific credibility," the ministry said in a statement.

The booklets will also provide details on the process of adopting animals recovered from experiments, along with the living environment for test subjects.

According to the latest available data from the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency, around 3.71 million animals were used in experiments in 2019, with rodents accounting for 87 percent. (Yonhap)
